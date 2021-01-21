NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every day gets one day closer to a gigantic steam engine running on the railroad tracks in Nashville again.

How to help Click for information on how to donate

The breath-taking sight of a steam engine huffing and puffing along the track is a lost piece of America.

It’s hard to think it would ever come back.

“Oh no. It’s full steam ahead,” said Shane Meador.

No. 576 leaves Centennial Park for multi-year renovation A classic locomotive was on the move today in Nashville for the first time since 1953!

The faceless steam engine that sat in Centennial Park for years has now undergone surgery, planning to move passengers again.

It should happen in two years from downtown Nashville to Lebanon, Watertown maybe even Cookeville.

Why? Because a steady stream of volunteers think they can.

Meador said the romance of those trains is something he misses and wants to bring back.

Volunteers hope to get Centennial Park steam engine running again If the plan comes to fruition, you will see a 1942 steam locomotive engine running through Nashville again.

The wheels are tall, alignment dependent on Music City piano wire. It’s really all magical.

The steam engine is being renovated by all private money. There has been $1.8 million raised, but $800,000 is still needed.

Click for information on how to donate.