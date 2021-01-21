Every day gets one day closer to a gigantic steam engine running on the railroad tracks in Nashville again.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Every day gets one day closer to a gigantic steam engine running on the railroad tracks in Nashville again.

The breath-taking sight of a steam engine huffing and puffing along the track is a lost piece of America.

It’s hard to think it would ever come back.

“Oh no. It’s full steam ahead,” said Shane Meador.

The faceless steam engine that sat in Centennial Park for years has now undergone surgery, planning to move passengers again.

It should happen in two years from downtown Nashville to Lebanon, Watertown maybe even Cookeville.

Why? Because a steady stream of volunteers think they can.

Meador said the romance of those trains is something he misses and wants to bring back.

The wheels are tall, alignment dependent on Music City piano wire. It’s really all magical.

The steam engine is being renovated by all private money. There has been $1.8 million raised, but $800,000 is still needed.

Click for information on how to donate.

 
 
 
 

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990.

