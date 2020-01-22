NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s growth has been a benefit to the city in many ways.
The Grammy Award-winning Nashville Symphony feels by the requests they get from symphonies around the world who want to come here and play. The latest is from Portland.
You know it’s awesome to be music director in a city that proudly calls itself Music City.
Maestro Giancarlo Guerrero is also music director for the Wroclaw Philharmonic at the National Forum of Music in Poland. It’s a credit to the work he’s done in Nashville the past 10 years.
“Classical music is not just happening in Berlin or Amsterdam, but in Nashville it’s thriving,” said Guerrero.
So much so that 100 of those Polish symphony members performed here this week. The same goes for artists from Germany, England and Holland.
Music has no specific language, but Polish violinist Radoslaw Pujanek does. His first glimpse of Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
“Wow, it seems to be absolutely fantastic,” he said. “As I can see right now, it’s amazing.”
When in Nashville, it’s not all about the violin. Hot chicken and Lower Broadway are must dos.
“I already had the hot chicken and after a concert we visited the bars, very famous,” said Pujanek.
“For us to convince artists to come to Nashville, that no longer happens,” said Guerrero. “Now they’re the ones calling us.”
Some of the upcoming concerts at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center featuring the Nashvilel Symphony includes:
- Sunday, guest conductor Steve Hackman is reworking the words and music of Bob Dylan.
- Star Wars fans can check out Return of the Jedi with the music performed live the first weekend in February.
- Patti LaBelle will use the symphony as her orchestra for one night on Valentine’s Day.
