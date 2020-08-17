LYLES, TN (WSMV) - When the rain next falls, a Marine veteran will no longer have to deal with water in his house from a leaky roof because of a program that tries to pay back veterans for their service.
Volunteers rose with the sun on Monday to do a good deed at this Hickman County home 50 miles west of Nashville.
The nails and all the labor normally costs $4,000, but it’s being provided for free by Columbia’s Davis Brothers Roofing.
“I think it’s to give back. We’re so fortunate for the sacrifice these people have made. Mr. Walker and his family, just to give his service, and we want to give back to him,” said Cody Goins.
Goins laid it out simply in this case. The roof goes to Vietnam War veteran Phillip Walker, now 76 years old, proof that veteran projects like this from Habitat for Humanity and Owens Corning don’t forget the past – and won’t – even when they’re busy.
“It’s been a realy busy year for us with the tornado and everything else that’s been going on, but it’s not gonna stop us from doing this,” said Goins.
The former Marine is busy too. A doctor’s appointment at the VA hospital forced him to miss this, in all a $12,000 savings, something he’ll salute and smile for later Monday.
