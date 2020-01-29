NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Creativity has no limits.
That’s proven every day by the people who come in to paint and show off their photograph at a spot on Nashville’s Dickerson Pike called Poverty and the Arts.
“I love painting. I’d rather paint than eat and you know if you look at me, you know I like to eat,” said A.M. Hassan, a regular at Poverty and the Arts.
That sense of humor makes her a wanted regular. He paintings show off her talent, if not her whole story.
“At one time my husband and I were homeless. We had jobs, but just like Nashville now, we could not afford to get a place,” said Hassan.
POVA is a creative place that has helped so many who are similar.
“So many people on the streets have this great talent and they are not able to express them or have them validated by our community,” said Nicole Minyard, a Belmont graduate who opened Poverty and the Arts five years ago for the displaced and a chance to let it out on canvas.
The paintings cover all emotions to be interpreted as you will. Minyard said it’s one way to respect their humanity, among others.
“Even if it’s just to stop and get to know them and say hi, or even a smile, that validates their existence,” said Minyard.
Poverty and the Arts is a non-profit agency. The artists do sell their paintings and receive 60% of the cut. The other 40% buys pain, supplies and pays the staff.
Click for information about Poverty and the Arts.
