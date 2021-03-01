NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s not the Parthenon and it’s not the Batman building, but if you live in West Nashville, it’s the big statue you may have seen most.
Getting a customer on a car lot is the first step in sales. It’s just not easy to do.
Be nice, be honest. That’s step two.
Step three is to get a big pink elephant.
“It sure has worked for us,” said owner Mark Johnson.
Johnson has a degree in business and knows.
“People won’t remember me. They won’t remember our name, but they know how to find the elephant,” he said.
He’s hard to miss. You’ll see him on Charlotte, and maybe buy a car.
They call him Pinky the pink elephant. The former owner bought Pinky 50 years ago and set it there.
Today his value in cash more than could fill up that trunk.
“Yeah, we’re talking anywhere from $25 to 40 grand,” said Johnson.
Pinky’s glow overpowers the streetlights, friendly, and for 50 years, never even tried to sell someone a car.
“You can’t live in Nashville and not know something about Pinky,” he said.
