NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The past 18 months in Nashville won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The pandemic, protests, Christmas Day bombing and the tornado all had an impact.
For four prominent Nashville photographers, what they saw was history, and when history happens around them, there is only one thing to do – shoot.
“When I get effected, I start shooting immediately,” said John Partipilo.
Partipilo’s camera comes without captions. His photos speak of loneliness and loss in Nashville since 2020.
“As soon as I saw how severe the pandemic was when it started, it was like a 9-11 moment in how it changed people’s lives, and I immediately started shooting the pandemic,” said Partipilo.
The photos from John and three others – John Powell, Bill Steber and Dawn Majors – now hang at the Scarritt Bennett Center near Vanderbilt. All up for your interpretation, some more obvious than others.
Partipilo’s shot of an empty chair is meaningless unless you know the highly personal back story.
“The person who used to sit in that chair passed away from COVID. It was a friend of a friend of mine and I didn’t want to make it something obvious and just go to the graveyard, so I chose this, wanting to get the point across of death,” said Partipilo.
Nashville: A Pandemic Observed will be on display for two more weeks at the Scarritt Bennett Center, located at 1027 18th Ave. S., in Nashville.
