BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - The word entrepreneur is an intriguing one these days for people looking for the next step in life. The dream is running your own business and hoping it leads to a million dollars, but it’s not that simple.
Dollar Shaves mailed razor blades revolutionized men’s morning routine. Uber changed the way we drive at night. Entrepreneurs are what made that happen.
The dreamers in this Brentwood room are trying to figure how they can do it too.
“We always believe you have to find a playground where nobody else is playing,” said Michael Dermer, Tennessee Entrepreneur Initiative.
That’s the easy part. Everyone here has an idea for the next big thing, but the idea is just step one.
“You and I, during this interview, could set up a business right now,” said Dermer. “So many tools, go online, forma a corporation, have a website, social media and have a business set up in a couple of hours.”
Making it successful is the hard part.
Former Miss Tennessee Alexandra Harper came here to listen and hear how successful entrepreneurs did it.
“Right now, it would be unrealistic to think I’m gonna hit a million dollars tomorrow,” said Harper. “It would be nice, but you learn along the way.”
Learning while creating the non-profit Tennessee Entrepreneur Initiative, a home base full of information for the 10,000 in-state idea hopers.
Success with your idea on your own is a bit like a Las Vegas slot machine.
“There’s one that’s so good it will always work. There’s one that’s so bad it will never work, the other eight is all how you do it, all how you pull the slot machine, and that’s the hard part,” said Dermer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.