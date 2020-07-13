NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coronavirus has changed our lives. It shut down restaurants, parks and playgrounds.
But the Meals on Wheels lunch program for seniors hasn't missed a day.
COVID-19 hasn't put the kitchen flame out for Meals on Wheels.
These days they're doing it all without volunteers - safety first sidelines them.
Now it's all staff cooking, packaging and delivering to seniors in need.
"We eat our meal at night, which is really convenient and it just makes our lives easier," said Emily Lee, who is on the route of driver Tom Myers.
Myers comes out of his office to deliver meals.
"This is what we do and had to do to keep the program rolling," said Myers.
It's all wonderful and starts in the kitchen of the nonprofit Fifth Forward.
Victoria Schoffner is out of her office making sweet potatoes and brisket, not missing a beat.
The need now is greater than ever, so Fifty Forward actually is looking for people who need these meals - those who just can't get out. It's important whether those people are hungry or just lonely.
If you are 50 or over and could use some assistance, Fifty Forward encourages you to contact them at 615-743-3416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.