NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The battle against breast cancer should not be kept under wraps.
Inside one former East Nashville church, it isn't.
Nashville artists, musicians, politicans and businesswomen, bold and beautiful, stepped up for the Keep a Breast Nashville Collection exhibition.
Sarah Baer said each one had something unique to share. She's part of a website titled keep-a-breast.org.
The goal is to provide women with information about breast cancer to help prevent it from happening.
Projects like this raise awareness and money. This isn't just creative fun, one out of eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.
Baer said this display gives people a chance to talk about breast cancer and get them informed.
The website is around year-round answer everything.
The attitude here, if provocative can save a life, then they're all in.
The breast sculptures were auctioned off earlier this week, but it's not too late to donate or participate. Information is available at the website.You can view the exhibition through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. each day at the Riverside Revival, 1600 Riverside Dr., Nashville, TN.
