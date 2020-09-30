NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Happy birthday to us.
News4 turns 70 on this day. We were originally WSM, now WSMV.
WSM television went on the air on Sept. 30, 1950, the first TV station to do so in Nashville.
8%20p.m.%3A%20The%20peaceful%20serenity%20on%20the%20outside%20of%20the%20prison%20does%20not%20refelct%20the%20drama%20inside%20the%20walls%20as%20WSM-TV%20crews%20complete%20arrangements%20for%20microwave%20relay%20back%20to%20WSM-TV%27s%20studios.
10%3A30%20p.m.%3A%20Jud%20Collins%2C%20WSM-TV%27s%20ace%20news%20reporter%20is%20busily%20taking%20notes%20at%20the%20first%20press%20conference%20held%20by%20prison%20officials.%20To%20Jud%27s%20right%20is%20WSM-TV%20Promotion%20Director%20Charlie%20Cash.
12%3A22%20a.m.%3A%20WSM-TV%20takes%20to%20the%20air%20with%20its%20first%20interview.%20Reverend%20Charles%20O%27Donnell%2C%20who%20talked%20to%20the%20convicts%20for%20over%20an%20hour%2C%20details%20the%20happenings%20to%20Jud%20Collins.
12%3A30%20a.m.%3A%20Keith%20Hampton%2C%20state%20corrections%20commissioner%2C%20tells%20Collins%20that%20prison%20authorities%20will%20make%20%22No%20deal%22%20with%20the%20convicts.
3%3A00%20a.m.%3A%20The%20Long%20Wait.%20Collins%20is%20shown%20in%20the%20middle%20of%20his%20all-night%20%22talkathon%22%20during%20which%20he%20talked%20for%20five%20continuous%20hours.
4%3A30%20a.m.%3A%20Mrs.%20Byron%20Bean%2C%20wife%20of%20one%20of%20the%20hostages%2C%20reflects%20anxiety%20and%20tension%20when%20being%20quizzed%20by%20Collins.
6%3A00%20a.m.%3A%20Early%20dawn%20finds%20a%20deserted%20prison%20courtyard%20with%20all%20eyes%20and%20the%20Channel%204%20cameras%20focused%20on%20the%20besieged%20area.
10%3A00%20a.m.%3A%20From%20the%20WSM-TV%20observation%20post%20on%20the%20third%20floor%2C%20Collins%20discovers%202%20men%20in%20the%20barber%20shop%20next%20to%20the%20Deputy%20Warden%27s%20office.%20With%20hand%20signals%20and%20a%20TV%20receiver%20in%20the%20shop%2C%20Collins%20is%20able%20to%20communicate%20with%20them%20%26%20establish%20their%20IDs
10%3A15%20a.m.%3A%20Corrections%20commissioner%20Hampton%20asks%20Collins%20to%20cease%20communicating%20with%20people%20in%20the%20besieged%20area%20for%20fear%20that%20it%20may%20hinder%20negotiations%20between%20prison%20officials%20and%20the%20convicts.
10%3A52%3A30%20a.m.%3A%20The%20nation%20is%20kept%20abreast%20of%20latest%20developments%20when%20WSM-TV%20feeds%20a%20like%20pick-up%20to%20NBC.%20From%20left%20are%20Safety%20Commissioner%20Greg%20O%27Rear%2C%20Hampton%20and%20Collins.
A%20newvous%20and%20jumpy%20Robert%20Rivera%20%28hands%20raised%29%20and%20Clifton%20Cotton%2C%20an%20inmate%20who%20assisted%20in%20the%20negotiations%2C%20walk%20into%20the%20courtyard%20to%20confer%20with%20Hampton.%20This%20was%20the%20first%20appearance%20by%20either%20of%20the%20two%20rebel%20convicts.
4%3A00%20p.m.%3A%20Ralph%20Christian%20%28with%20earphones%29%20alerts%20the%20TV%20audience%20to%20stand%20by%20as%20the%20first%20group%20of%20hostages%20leave%20the%20building%20across%20the%20court.
4%3A15%20p.m.%3A%20The%20three%20women%20hostages%2C%20Mrs.%20Edwin%20O%27Brien%20%28left%29%2C%20Mrs.%20Howard%20Rose%20%28center%29%20and%20Mrs.%20Jerry%20Tarpy%20%28right%29%20lead%20Raymond%20Farra%20and%20James%20Bateman%2C%20attorney%20and%20Robert%20Rivera%20and%20Byron%20Bean%2C%20one%20of%20the%20hostages%2C%20toward%20the%20administration%20building
4%3A20%20p.m.%3A%20Safety%20commissioner%20O%27Rear%20leads%20Rivera%20through%20the%20lobby%20of%20the%20Administration%20building.%20Channel%204%20viewers%20saw%20this%20picture.
4%3A22%20p.m.%3A%20Mrs.%20Edwin%20O%27Brien%2C%20left%2C%20tearfully%20greets%20her%20daughter%20in%20the%20lobby.
4%3A23%20p.m.%3A%20A%20calm%20and%20relaxed%20Mrs.%20Howard%20Rose%20chats%20freely%20about%20her%20experience%20with%20Collins.%20This%20was%20the%20first%20public%20interview%20with%20any%20of%20the%20hostages.
4%3A30%20p.m.%3A%20A%20very%20proud%20John%20H.%20DeWitt%20Jr.%20%28far%20left%29%2C%20President%20of%20WSM%2C%20Inc.%2C%20poses%20with%20the%20untiring%20crew%20who%20worked%20the%20entire%2025-hour%20ordeal.%20DeWitt%20himself%20was%20a%20tireless%20behind%20the%20scenes%20worker%20throughout%20the%20entire%20coverage.
A%20photo%20of%20the%20aftermath%20of%20the%20March%201960%20prison%20revolt.
It was black and white back then with Jed Collins handling the news. Viewers saw flames and housefires, then the first live remote, a Nashville prison riot.
Those early days were far different from today. Music filled much of the programming, country music.
Ralph Emery and his morning show was a must-do live event for some of country’s biggest stars. Many wound up with their own show, many broadcast from the News4 studios.
A Channel 4 live truck near the current satellites on Knob Hill, the current location of the station.
Master control at Channel 4 in the 1950s.
Behind the scenes of a show taping at Channel 4 in the 1950s.
Behind the scenes of a show taping in the 1950s.
Behind the scenes of a show taping in the 1950s.
A Channel 4 live truck near the current satellites on Knob Hill, the current location of the station.
Master control at Channel 4 in the 1950s.
Behind the scenes of a show taping at Channel 4 in the 1950s.
Behind the scenes of a show taping in the 1950s.
Behind the scenes of a show taping in the 1950s.
We did weather forecasts then too. The graphics package a pen and paper.
Before Vanna White, Pat Sajak was here forecasting storms. Entertainment Tonight’s John Tesh was the investigative reporter.
Weatherman%20Bill%20Hall%20in%20his%20early%20years%20at%20the%20station%20during%20the%201970s.
Bob%20Jordan%20was%20joined%20WSM%20as%20a%20reporter%20and%20anchor%20in%201970.%20He%20moved%20on%20to%20be%20a%20reporter%20and%20anchor%20at%20WGN%20in%20Chicago%20and%20CBS%20News.
Carol%20Marin%20interviews%20former%20Tennessee%20Governor%20Ray%20Blanton.%20Marin%27s%20investigations%20were%20instrumental%20to%20the%20early%20ouster%20from%20office%20and%20indictment%20of%20Blanton%20in%201979.
Carol%20Marin%20served%20as%20an%20investigative%20reporter%20at%20Channel%204%20from%201976%20to%201978.%20She%20has%20spent%20much%20of%20her%20career%20after%20Channel%204%20in%20Chicago.
Charlie%20Chase%20and%20Sharon%20Puckett%20are%20former%20hosts%20of%20a%20noon%20news/entertainment%20show%20on%20Channel%204.
Longtime%20anchor%20Dan%20Miller%20and%20sports%20director%20Charlie%20McAlexander%20during%20a%20newscast.
Charlie%20McAlexander%20stands%20on%20the%20news%20desk%20as%20anchors%20Lonnie%20Lardner%20and%20Dan%20Miller%20watch.
Dan%20Miller%20and%20Bill%20Hall%20on%20the%20set%20during%20the%201980s.
Demetria%20Kalodimos%20and%20Dan%20Miller%20anchor%20The%20Scene%20at%206%20during%20the%201980s.
Dan%20Miller%20and%20Huell%20Howser%20laugh%20about%20a%20story%20on%20set%20during%20the%201970s.%20Howser%20later%20gained%20fame%20with%20the%20television%20show%20titled%20California%20Gold.
Dan%20Miller%20pitches%20to%20weatherman%20Pat%20Sajak%20during%20the%201970s.%20Sajak%20served%20as%20a%20DJ%20for%20WSM-AM%20and%20staff%20announcer%20and%20weatherman%20for%20WSM-TV%20during%20the%20early%201970s.%20He%20left%20WSM%20for%20WNBC%20in%20Los%20Angeles%20in%201977%20and%20became%20host%20of%20Wheel%20of%20Fortune%20in%201981.
Dan%20Miller%20introduces%20new%20sports%20anchor%20Rudy%20Kalis%20in%201974.%20After%2040%20years%20on%20the%20sports%20desk%2C%20Kalis%20now%20is%20co-anchor%20of%20Channel%204%20News%20Today.
Dan%20Miller%20sits%20in%20the%20Channel%204%20newsroom%20in%201975.
%22That%27s%20the%20weather%2C%20by%20George%22%20was%20the%20catchphrase%20for%20weatherman%20George%20Goldtrap%2C%20known%20for%20flipping%20and%20catching%20a%20piece%20of%20chalk%20after%20each%20weathercast.%20
Huell%20Howser%20was%20a%20features%20reporter%20at%20Channel%204%20in%20the%20early%201970s.%20He%20later%20produced%20a%20show%20titled%20California%20Gold%20that%20was%20broadcast%20on%20California%27s%20PBS%20stations%20and%20Nashville%27s%20PBS%20station.%20Howser%20was%20a%20native%20of%20Gallatin%2C%20TN.
John%20Tesh%20joined%20Channel%204%20in%20August%201975%20to%20co-anchor%20with%20Dan%20Miller.%20Tesh%20later%20became%20a%20co-host%20of%20Entertainment%20Tonight.
Jud%20Collins%2C%20left%2C%20and%20Teddy%20Bart%20were%20among%20the%20hosts%20and%20anchors%20for%20Channel%204%20in%20the%201950s%20and%201960s.%20Collins%20began%20hosting%20the%20Noon%20Show%20in%20February%201956.
News%20anchor%20Jud%20Collins%20interviews%20Tennessee%20Gov.%20Buford%20Ellington.
Lonnie%20Lardner%20joined%20Dan%20Miller%20as%20co-anchor%20of%20Channel%204%27s%20Scene%20at%206%20and%2010.%20She%20continued%20at%20Channel%204%20until%201983.
John%20Test%20and%20Dan%20Miller%20shared%20the%20anchor%20desk%20during%20the%20late%201970s.%20Tesh%20later%20hosted%20Entertainment%20Tonight%20and%20covered%20gymnastics%20at%20the%201992%20and%201996%20Summer%20Olympic%20Games.
Jud%20Collins%2C%20known%20as%20Mr.%20Television%20in%20Nashville%2C%20was%20Channel%204%27s%20leading%20TV%20personality%20from%201950%20through%201970%2C%20serving%20as%20news%20anchor%20and%20host%20of%20the%20Noon%20Show.%20He%20died%20in%202008%20at%20age%2089.
Pat%20Sajak%20served%20as%20a%20DJ%20for%20WSM-AM%20and%20staff%20announcer%20and%20weatherman%20for%20WSM-TV%20during%20the%20early%201970s.%20He%20left%20WSM%20for%20WNBC%20in%20Los%20Angeles%20in%201977%20and%20became%20host%20of%20Wheel%20of%20Fortune%20in%201981.
Paul%20Eeels%20was%20sports%20director%20and%20play-by-play%20voice%20for%20the%20Vanderbilt%20Commodores%20for%20from%201967-78.%20He%20left%20Channel%204%20to%20become%20sports%20director%20for%20KATV%20and%20play-by-play%20voice%20for%20the%20Arkansas%20Razaorbacks.%20Eells%20died%20in%20a%20car%20wreck%20in%202006%20at%20age%2070.
The%20Porter%20Wagoner%20Show%20was%20one%20of%20many%20country%20music%20syndicated%20shows%20that%20were%20recorded%20inside%20studios%20at%20WSM-TV.
Ralph%20Emery%2C%20right%2C%20hosted%20several%20shows%20at%20Channel%204%20and%20on%20WSM-AM.%20In%201972%2C%20WSM%27s%20morning%20show%20was%20renamed%20The%20Ralph%20Emery%20Show.%20It%20continued%20until%20November%201991%20and%20was%20the%20highest-rated%20locally%20produced%20morning%20show%20in%20the%20nation.
Teddy%20Bart%20and%20Elaine%20Ganick%20served%20as%20hosts%20of%20The%20Noon%20Show%20during%20the%201970s%20on%20Channel%204.
Boyce%20Hawkins%2C%20Ralph%20Christian%2C%20Dan%20Miller%2C%20Huell%20Howser%20and%20Paul%20Eells%20were%20the%20regulars%20on%20Channel%204%27s%20Scene%20at%206%20%26%2010%20in%20the%201970s.
Dan%20Miller%20joined%20Channel%204%20in%201969%20as%20a%20weatherman.%20He%20later%20became%20news%20anchor%20and%20worked%20here%20until%201986%20when%20he%20moved%20to%20Los%20Angeles.%20Miller%20returned%20to%20Nashville%20in%201992%20and%20returned%20to%20WSMV%20in%201995.%20He%20was%20anchor%20here%20until%20his%20death%20in%202009.
Teddy%20Bart%20served%20as%20the%20host%20of%20The%20Noon%20Show%20during%20the%201970s.
The station was owned by an insurance company when it went on air. They picked the call letters WSM – We Shield Millions.
It’s 70 years later and so much has changed.
1970: Boyce Hawkins, Dave Daughtry and Paul Eells for The Scene at Six and Ten.
1970: Dan Miller, Bob Olsen and Roger Burch
1970: Al Voecks, Boyce Hawkins and Paul Eells
1971: Introducing the Channel 4 Long Range Radar
1971: The Channel 4 News Team