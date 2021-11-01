FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Flower and color make a bold statement in a new Franklin neighborhood.
The finishing touches are going on a gigantic mural, and it’s a site to see.
The seven-story scaffolding gives perspective to how big this really is.
Professional muralist Michael Cooper’s busy life for the past two months.
“We’re doing touch-ups right now as we finish shadows to give it some dimension,” said Cooper.
The flowers he’s painted here are all native to Franklin, all bigger than life – literally. Nothing he’s ever made comes close.
“In this area, absolutely, definitely the biggest one. No question,” said Cooper.
The paints didn’t go political, didn’t curve toward controversy. Wow is all they wanted.
“I think it’s an excellent idea. You’ve got nothing here. It’s a perfect canvas right here,” said Cooper.
And wow is what they got.
