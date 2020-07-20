NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's 800 miles from Nashville to Philadelphia - a long way to go to get a real cheese steak.
When it comes to cheese steak, authentic matters. So why not head to west Nashville instead.
Zyhir Baker Elam has more Philly pride than a bucket of cheese whiz, but he didn't want to live there anymore.
"Philly is a rough town. I wanted to get out of there," said Elam. "A lot of people never get out of Philly."
Elam attended Tennessee State University and got an education, then went out on his own.
He cranked up an umbrella for shade and set up shop in Bellevue. He's located behind the Walgreens where the sound of singling from Drake comes from the speakers. He's singing "They Know" and Ashley Marshall knows to get there early.
"If you don't, you'll be standing in a long line," said Marshall.
Elam just turned 24. His sandwiches are big and so are his goals. He said this is just the beginning with plans for more to come.
His parents were both entrepreneurs. He said it's in his blood. Now he's proving it with cheese, steak and determination in Bellevue.
