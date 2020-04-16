 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You don't have to go to a fancy food store to eat organic food.

An out-of-work Nashville woman this making that easy for everyone.

East Nashville's Aaron McPeak keeps trying. Tornadoes left her unemployed and now the coronavirus.

She's discovered a self-made raised bed pallet garden can get her spending money. For $90 the seeds and soil come to you. She makes gardening easy. That fresh food created helps everyone. She sold 30 already, giving some away free for families in need.

 
 
 

