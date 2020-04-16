NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You don't have to go to a fancy food store to eat organic food.
An out-of-work Nashville woman this making that easy for everyone.
East Nashville's Aaron McPeak keeps trying. Tornadoes left her unemployed and now the coronavirus.
She's discovered a self-made raised bed pallet garden can get her spending money. For $90 the seeds and soil come to you. She makes gardening easy. That fresh food created helps everyone. She sold 30 already, giving some away free for families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.