NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans are one win away from the Super Bowl and running back Derrick Henry keeps impressing football experts across the country. Here in Nashville, he's impressing off the field in a very unselfish way.
Character is a major part of life at Montgomery Bell Academy and character defines Henry.
MBA is old school, a part of Nashville since 1867. It’s all boys, teenagers, headmasters and no nonsense, high academics. It’s not just reading, writing and arithmetic. Poetry is big too. On this day, it’s Poe, Edgar Allen style with a Titans twist.
“Tell me, tell me truly I implore
Can you tackle Derrick Henry anymore,
Tell me, tell me I implore
Teacher and Titans fan Roddy Story flipped the book at his students and told them the part he loves about the running back’s season.
“In August he took 50 students shopping for school supplies, on the next day he took Metro school teachers shopping for school supplies,” said Story. “He did not just write a check, he went shopping with them.”
Henry does this on Tuesdays, his day off. We know what he does on Sundays.
“I wanted to show the boys that he’s more than just someone who can tote the rock,” said Story. “He does a lot of stuff in the community.
“In December he showed up at 100 Oaks Mall and paid for Christmas presents for families who couldn’t afford it.”
On the field, it’s a team game. So too is it off the field.
“This team is full of guys like him, high-character team. I think that’s why we turned the season around,” said Story.
MBA plans a watch party on Sunday with Henry in mind.
“We need to support the team like he supports the community,” said Story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.