NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ali Arab has lived the American dream and was born in Iran.
Many say he serves the best pizza in town, but getting started wasn’t easy.
Ali Arab has been in Nashville for nearly 40 years. He and his brother have been making Pizza Perfect.
A slice of pizza comes with a slice of life for Arab.
He was born into wealth in Iran and was as rich as you could be.
“Live was very good,” said Arab. “My dad was a businessman. We had lots of property, a very big house with a swimming pool.”
They had chefs, butlers, you name it.
Then there was revolution in his country, American hostages and an Ayatollah leaders seized the family money.
They went from set for life and nothing in a day.
Arab would need to get a job.
“Had you ever worked in your life?” he was asked. “Before that, no, I never did,” Arab replied.
That was 1979. Arab had come to America and Nashville as a Lipscomb University Student. He worked at McDonald’s and other restaurants and learned how to make pizza.
“When everyone tasted it and liked it, six months later the place took off,” said Arab.
Business boomed on Granny White Pike. Pizza Perfect later moved near Vanderbilt and he later opened a second shop with his brother Amir in Bellevue.
Pizza Perfect has been a Nashville staple for 35 years.
The not so secret recipe for success was 12-hour days, hard work and big belief in the American dream.
“People can do that, go for it, work hard to do it,” said Arab. “You can do the dream. It can happen.”
