NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restaurants got the go ahead to open up their dining rooms in Nashville on Monday and News 4's Terry Bulger visited one well-known Music City spot.
Opening day at Wendell Smith’s was at noon time, and something you don’t typically see there was empty seats. For the past six weeks, the dining room stayed closed at Wendell‘s restaurant.
Kristy Cleveland came early, she told us that she lived in Nashville her entire life and grew up eating here. Not quite the standing room only crowd they’re used to, but it’s a start. And that’s fine.
The owner Benji Cook said the crowd is light, but he’s happy to have anybody at Wendell Smith’s. He added that it’s great to be open and just to be in business.
Servers in masks and every other booth was closed to keep social distancing in tact. It’s strange, but customers felt safe. Wendell’s opened in the 1950s now across the street from Whitt’s Barbecue.
Which is a drive-through only, clearly pointing out distance has never been an issue here.
Roast beef and turkey is on the menu on Tuesday for day two and who knows how many customers.
