NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officers coming on duty for the evening got a surprise gift on Wednesday from a local restaurant – free turkeys to help celebrate the holiday season.
More than 100 turkeys were given to police officers at Nashville’s Central Precinct.
A gift full of thanks for the service policemen and policewomen provide. The turkey a small token of gratitude from the management at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse.
"We're fortunate enough to do business here in Nashville and one of the things that gets overlooked year after year is how important the police are to what we do every day," said Steve Higgins with Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse. "They're an integral part of our business in the safety and well-being of all our guests, and something like this around the holiday season, we find is the least we can do to help make people's family life and make everything at home a little better for them this time in the holiday season."
The police job doesn’t guarantee they will be off duty on Thanksgiving, but what is guaranteed, when it is time to eat, they’ll know what they’re having – turkey and they’re on their own for the sides.
"They don't have to do that, but it's nice that they did it though. All of us look forward to it and appreciate it," said Metro Police Sgt. Kris DeLap.
Policing can be a thankless job. The steakhouse didn’t want that to be the case on Thanksgiving.
