Joseph Love never dreamed of being an artist until his mother kept showing up in his dreams.
To this day, he credits his Mom and Dad for everything in his life, everything he's painted, even long after their lives ended years ago.
"My mother passed away I was in a state of depression," he told Terry.
10 years ago, he was still devastated, and night after night his Mom kept showing up in his dreams.
She would say " You need to stop moping, get on with your life, I'm ok God gave you a gift, you need to find it and use it."
The gift was to create, so with the last name Love, he started painting something he loved.
"I was always into racing, I loved going to the track with Dad, even when the drivers were white. People would say, why are you here there are no blacks racing."
"It wasn't about color to me, it was about cars and the excitement came later."
Color still matters. It can be found in his other work, some filled with faces, not easily seen at first glance.
"You have to stop and look, the more you look, the more you'll see."
That's life advice, from a man now literally living his dream.
Joseph sells his work anywhere between 20 bucks to 25 hundred, depending on if it's a print or an original. He's easy to find on the internet. Just search "Joseph Love Pixels"
