NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The snow that fell from the sky last week across Middle Tennessee is now just a memory.
For most that’s just fine, but one Nashville man likes it too much to let it go, so he makes his own snow.
Sam Temple can’t really explain what mesmerizes him about snow falling from the sky. Each piece different than the other.
“I just like them,” he said.
Eventually the snow goes away like it did last week, but not at his house.
“You go take your saw, and then put it here, and cut it, and go back and cut it again,” he explained.
No need to wait when you can make. He does this year-round, putting them on his trees, then taking them down.
He’s a craftsman with a crush on that cold ice and will tell you he’s just always liked working with wood.
He would like them to be perfect, but understands that last week’s real snowflakes are hard to match.
He said if they don’t come back naturally anytime soon, he’ll be ready to make more.
