NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You won’t find skeptics or controversy in one Nashville family when it comes to the practice of chiropractic.
They’ve been working with patients since the late 1800s and now in 2022, there’s no plan of ending the legacy.
Art Lensgraf proudly preaches how it all started with his grandfather, Arthur William Lensgraf, who graduated in 1922 and then passed it down to his son David Daniel. Then 40 years ago it was passed to him. His son Benjamin is the next in line.
Four generations of boys and girls. The ladies are hard to find in photos, as his sister once explained.
“Arthur, back in my day, it was all about the boys. We girls didn’t get much play,” Lensgraf explained.
The family’s roots go back to Norway, but Lensgraf thinks for chiropractic, his roots go back to baseball, third grade and Pete Peterman at the bat.
“He hit a high fly ball and he threw his bat and hit me and knocked me out,” Lensgraf said. “I wind up in the principal’s office and it gave me a concussion.”
For the family of chiropractors, it was all hands on deck. They worked on him and eventually he felt better.
He knows there are skeptics, but not him.
“Your mind is like a parachute. It works better when it’s open,” Lensgraf said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.