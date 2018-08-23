NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The scenery keeps changing on lower Broadway and Second Avenue in downtown.
Stepping inside a honky tonk now comes with choices – up or down?
Sixteen of Nashville’s honky tonks downtown now have roof top bars.
If you ever thought a lack of space could keep lower Broadway from honky tonking, you were wrong.
Four years ago Acme Feed and Seed looked to expand. The left and right were covered and crowded.
The only choice was up.
“I don’t think you can beat the view,” said one patron on a downtown rooftop.
Good ideas are quickly copied. It went from one rooftop spot to 16, with more to come.
Elevators and stairs are still part of your Saturday night on Broadway.
The music’s not changing. It’s still mostly country with some exceptions.
