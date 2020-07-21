NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville musicians miss playing in front of a live audience, so to grab a bit of nostalgia as they stream their concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Artists such as Alan Rhody are why Nashville is Music City. They have used their talents to make a living and stay under the radar. He has written songs recorded by George Jones, Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, and many more.
Rhody said it’s always been a struggle. However, he said the good and bad moments have been worth it.
Then, COVID-19 came and shut down the clubs. Rhody said he hasn’t played live to an audience since February.
Rhody is 74 years old and could easily retire. However, Rhody said he keeps going now through live streaming.
The music comes across just without the applause.
“Well, you just imagine it,” Rhody said.
Rhody will be live streaming a concert on his Facebook page Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. It is free however, Rhody is accepting donations through Paypal. To view the concert, click here.
