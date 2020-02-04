Great musicians play their instrument often with eyes closed.
Tim Gonzalez is a great musician.
"I have my own band and travel all over the world, but I also love to inspire the musical youth of America."
He did just that on the Auditorium stage of Tulip Grove Elementary in Hermitage.
Not just hoping to put someone on the musician path, bu as he told us, more so on a path to graduation.
" So that's what I want you to learn I want you to stay in school, I can do math, I can do social studies...I can draw..."
With kids this age action can speak louder than words, so his Harmonica Company Hohner donated 500 Harps for every kid here, does so at every show.
A More hand on way to keep them away from video games and i-phones.
The stage in night life brings standing ovations, so does it too here during the day.
" To go into a public school and inspire kids to do the best they can do at whatever a fireman, a policeman a doctor or whatever.
( hear the harmonica play)
Tim hopes the kids listen to his message, but he knows they'll make some noise with those Harmonicas.
He does say sorry to the parents for that, but hopes they understand his heart and harmonica are in the same place.
Terry Bulger News 4
