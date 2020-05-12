NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is slowly reopening, and music was back on Broadway and studios on 16th Avenue on Tuesday.

Inside Treasure Isle Studio on Tuesday morning, they were setting down tracks for a song playable anywhere in a Sunday church service.

For six weeks of studios were closed due to COVID-19, this event was their spectacular first take and the musicians loved it.

“I’ve been stuck in my house for six weeks I miss all these guys the camaraderie we have is great and is here today,” musician Dave Cleveland said.

The man producing this song has been doing so for 27 years, he said every session amazes him.

“It really gives you a sense of what folks are talking about when they say Nashville studio musician, they’re beyond awesome,” Cleveland said.

