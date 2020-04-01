NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Van Morrison was right, and doctors and nurses on the front lines agree.
A new website called Grati-Tunes that was created on Music Row gives music lovers a chance to dedicate a song to medical workers, intending to lift their mood or lower stress.
An ever growing playlist of happy and thankful songs on Spotify. It’s music city that’s how we roll.
