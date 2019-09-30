NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The bachelorette party is as much a part of downtown Nashville these days as the honky tonks and the Ryman Auditorium, like it or not.
The ladies aren’t just coming from a couple hundred miles away.
A group of young women from Cornwall, Ontario in eastern Canada said 1,029 miles wouldn’t stop their journey to Nashville.
“We took three flights in one day to get here yesterday,” said one member of the group, which will be in Nashville for just three days.
They said the first thing they wanted to do was to learn how to ride a scooter.
They have researched what goes on in Music City and, like so many, made it their once-in-a-lifetime destination.
“It’s getting really popular back home for a bachelorette and a tourist thing, so when we booked eight months ago, it wasn’t as popular as it is now,” she said.
It’s hard to believe, but probably true, the more they build, the more they come – mostly for the bars. More than 40 were snuggled together inside one honky tonk on Monday.
“The live music, we really don’t get that back home,” she said. “Every single bar has three live bands in it. It was amazing.”
It’s nothing new to those who live in Nashville, but so special for the soon to be married Ginnys, Julies and Jennies.
“It is huge, the biggest day of her life, so we wanted to do something great for her, for her last big trip with the girls,” she said.
