PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) - Music City has no boundaries. Just outside of Davidson County, you’ll find the music of our ancestors, every day playing a joyful sound.
On a weekend morning in Cheatham County, the Fiddle and Pick goes full throttle. Here it’s the strings of the instruments that get the spotlight.
“This is roots music, old time,” said Gretchen Priest-May, owner of the Musical Heritage Center of Middle Tennessee.
Priest-May opened the spot 13 years ago with high hopes, and it worked out.
Jams, lessons and joy old-time style.
The music they play is not new, in fact it’s old – really old.
Dante Limon loves the banjo. The 15-year-old just loves the way it sounds and knows these songs are not on the pop charts.
“All of them were written by dead people,” he said in a teen-age-type way.
All the songs a gift to America from immigrants. The sooner you start the better, just bring a fiddle and pick.
