PEGRAM, TN (WSMV) - The pottery is spinning again in Pegram.
The doors are back open at the Mud Puddle pottery shop on Highway 70 in Cheatham County.
Owner Sharon Ingram said this is what this town needed and were so happy to be open on Monday.
Pegram isn’t really booming with businesses, but tax money is still needed.
So when a place like this opens again the money helps everyone. New rules make it safe for clay and coronavirus.
“We have come up with a great plan that will keep people apart, so they can do their clay at their own little desk and everything will be safe and wonderful," Sharon Ingram said.
The heat and the glaze lead to the beauty. Pick your color pippin green, Dutch sprinkle or Alfred blue. Three months of waiting now over.
