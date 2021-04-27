MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Singing songs has been part of her life since childhood. Now singing is part of her life as a grownup.
Through that time one thing hasn’t changed for Mount Juliet’s Janelle Arthur, and that’s Dolly Parton.
Arthur’s love for Parton started long ago. That’s her performing at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN.
“I think Dolly is exactly what people think she is,” said Arthur.
Not long after, she met Queen Dolly and the moment was magic, lifechanging.
The singing career moved on. Arthur grew up and the twosome hooked up. Today is just go more magical.
That’s Parton now singing on Arthur’s latest record.
The song she wrote is “Hand Me Downs” and Dolly loves it.
What once was cute, now cute and good business, for Arthur that means everything.
“You know Dolly is not Dolly for no reason,” said Arthur. “Anything she doesn’t believe in, she’s not going to do, and it’s cool she believes in me.”
It’s all come full circle. Arthur now on her own, with all due respect to Parton.
