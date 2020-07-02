FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A new monument honoring Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War is coming to downtown.
Five markers were added this past year to the Franklin square, honoring the Black soldiers’ contribution in the Civil War.
A spot already picked for a new statue in front of the historic Williamson County Courthouse.
“These markers have been planned now for more than a year, but we got the $50,000 fundraising to make the statue happen and it will be ready next year,” said Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey.
Franklin’s charm and most popular tourist site is the downtown square, where the Confederate soldier has stood along since 1899. That changes next year, sometime before Juneteenth – June 19.
The new statue for what then were called Colored soldiers is expected to stand six feet tall for a reason.
“We want people to be able to see it eye to eye,” said Peyton Clark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.