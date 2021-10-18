HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s Home on the Range at the Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center.
Cowboys, songs and lyrics, and just the aura of the American Cowboys is on display through Oct. 24.
Rhythms, Rhymes and Rodeo celebrates the spirit of the American cowboy and cowgirls.
Forty paintings that go “Old West” filled with songs that take you countryside, back to Tulsa, Baton Rouge or an early daytrip to the Texas panhandle.
The cowboy idolized here may be mostly a piece of America’s past, but if you did head west, real working ones still exist, or just take a shorter road trip.
“Well, I mean go downtown, you’ll see a lot of people in cowboy hats. You’d think they’re still here,” said Tonya Mirtes, Deputy Director at Monthaven.
Wranglers and cowboy hats; saddles just no longer gun battles. The lyrics make it all unique.
“You know the woman wants her cowboy, like he wants his rodeo,” the words form Garth Brooks’ hit Rodeo. Words forever connected to a cowboy.
“You can never go wrong with a good country song and a handsome cowboy,” said Mirtes.
The Lyrical Cowboy: Rhythms, Rhymes and Rodeos, continued through Oct. 24. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
