NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Coronavirus help and praise is happening at Nashville’s VA Hospital but in a reverse sort of way.
Doctors and nurses at Nashville’s VA Hospital are clearly on the front line in the COVID-19 fight and they regularly get thanks including gift cards.
Dr. Thea Swenson wondered what about the 68 janitors to work at Nashville’s VA Hospital. Donations and gift cards have been asked for and it’s incredible to see you so many come in.
Custodial workers are on the front line off and cleaning in the worst possible spaces. It’s also sad that those janitors all 68 of them are just so nice.
Swenson and fellow Dr. Michelle Izmaylov thought they could raise enough money to hand out $30 gift cards, but so many donations came in, they now believe they’ll be able to provide $100 gift cards to everyone on the custodial staff.
