ASHLAND CITY (WSMV) - A family pet turtle went missing from a home in Tennessee.
In the world where Lynn Cole lives nothing has changed in thousands of years. However, she said she hasn’t been the same since her 15-year-old Solomon went missing.
Solomon is a 150 pounds, green and a tortoise.
“It’s hard to imagine something his size could get through there,” Cole said. “I miss him terribly.”
Her grass loving prehistoric dandelion eating pet has been missing for about a month. Cole said she got him 15 years ago at birth and came with a warning.
“He will likely outlive your granddaughter,” Cole said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.