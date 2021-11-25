NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gobble Gobble Give is a National Project that finds a way to make sure the homeless community is not forgotten on this Thanksgiving Day. It doesn't work without volunteers, and not surprisingly, Tennesseans on Jefferson Street did their part. Zach Bradley is the event coordinator.
"We're the Volunteer State, are we not? So it's great when people come and have a smile on their face and make a difference in someone's life,” Bradley said.
Remember, none of them had to be here, but getting ham, turkey, all the fixin's, and Pumpkin Pie on their plates doesn't just happen on its own. So an assembly line of volunteers came here early to make it happen.
April Riley is legally blind, but she managed to get here from Portland, Tennessee.
That's delivering.
"It's amazing I can't believe how many people showed up, this is my first time,” Riley said.
Gobble Gobble Give does this every year on Thanksgiving. Nationwide, more than 800,000 meals have been delivered since they started.
Nashville is clearly doing its part; on the day we call – Thanksgiving.
