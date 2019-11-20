Nashville barbecue has stepped up its game in recent years, but there's a new sauce in town, and it comes from Memphis.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville has stepped up its game in recent years when it comes to high quality barbecue. Martin’s, Edley’s, Jack’s and Peg Leg Porker are always in the mix when it comes to the best in town.

However, there’s a new sauce in town and it comes from Memphis.

It’s new ammunition to the fire of the argument of best barbecue in Tennessee, Nashville or Memphis.

The sauce of good barbecue can be sweet, tangy or hot. The source is what matters more, and whne the source is Memphis, hungry people look up and take notice.

Balloons were set out for the grand opening of Central BBQ on 11th Avenue North in downtown Nashville.

Like Elvis, Memphis is a king when it comes to this kind of meal.

“I guess now it doesn’t matter because we’re here. Nashville or Memphis, I can say now the barbecue scene in Nashville the last 5-10 years has really grown. I’m glad to be here and be a part of it,” said Central BBQ’s Craig Blondis.

The battle for barbecue supremacy in the south is a conversation you don’t want to start. Pork, brisket, sausage, even cole slaw, brings strong opinion and never a conclusion.

A table full of Nashville Chamber of Commerce employees sampled the new spot, smartly saluting the plate and the new business.

Central BBQ is open seven days a week until 9 p.m.

