NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Barry Walker has done it again. The man who turned a run-down, broken-bottle street and building into Marathon Village 30 years ago has another reason to celebrate.
The Marathon car parked outside Marathon Village on Wednesday was recently found in Argentina. It was made here in 1912. Only nine still exist in the world and Walker now owns five of them.
His on-site museum if full of them, but one is not just a museum piece. More than 100 years old and still running, a site that’s out of sight these days in Nashville.
“You know the last time a Marathon car drown down Clinton Street? It was 1912,” said Walker.
In 1990 Walker drove one down Clinton, part of his effort to shine light on Marathon and its history in Jackson and Nashville – the South’s first totally manufactured car, long before Spring Hill and Saturn.
“It’s just quality. These things are great quality, hand-made,” said Walker.
Just like his Marathon Village is now a tribute to him and the cars, the one he just found in Argentina broke down and needed a push. No worries though, Walker will find a way to get it running.
“It’s been a long journey, 33 years. It’s not been easy, but just putting it all back together,” said Walker.
