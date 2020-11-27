NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheap prices and massive inventory are what the big box stores rely on to bring customers in on Black Friday.
For the smaller local businesses, it’s loyalty.
They’ve been selling toys at Phillips Family Toy Mart long before Black Friday was even a thing, but now even here it’s a good thing.
Loyalty is part of the Thanksgiving Christmas time feel at Phillips on Harding Pike. A steady flow of customer, but no madness on their Black Friday.
“So much of what you’ll see here, you won’t find anywhere else,” said Cynthia Phillips. “We are so lucky that people have to seek us out.”
Cynthia Phillips’ father opened the store in 1946, a real toy store. She runs it now with her brother Powell.
They don’t survive on the big Black Friday sales. They just can’t do that financially.
It’s the unique toys on their shelves and the regulars who keep coming back that keeps Phillips coming back.
One toy buyer drove 120 miles on Friday morning from Jackson, TN.
