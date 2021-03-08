NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What do The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Lipscomb University have in common? Animation.
A professor at the school with a Walt Disney background is helping make that happen.
Coming soon to a theater new you, what’s happening every day at Lipscomb University.
Tom Bancroft worked years for Disney, created Mushu the dragon in Mulan and now, as a professor of animation, he creates a future for his students.
“At the very least they’ll wind up working for Disney or Pixar or The Cartoon Network,” said Bancroft.
The hand-drawn cartoon lines with COVID now more needed in Hollywood than ever.
He knows they’re not making live action movies right now, but animation continues to go on.
He said there’s never been a better time to get into animation, and in creative Nashville, it’s a Bugs Bunny, Sponge Bob free for all.
Haley Mullins graduates in May and she’s ready to draw. She said it takes up her whole day. If she’s not drawing, she’s sleeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.