NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When Confederate and Union soldiers fought each other in the Civil War’s Battle of Nashville, Levy’s Clothiers was selling slacks, and 160 years later they still are.
A good-looking men’s suit never goes out of style, no matter the century.
Who really knows what color those historically black and white 1920 suits were really. We do know they weren’t cheap.
“I bet they were four or five bucks,” said David Levy.
David Levy is the fifth generation Levy to run the store, located in Green Hills. He shows the black-and-white pictures of the ones who led it before, 160 years ago with the receipts to prove it.
This year COVID-19 made it tough, but not impossible.
Levy’s opened in 1855, just five years before Civil War battles happened all around his place.
Now Levy’s can be found in Green Hills at 3900 Hillsboro Pike/
COVID is bad, but not Civil War bad, and they plan to continue it all, it just depends on family decision.
“We’re still willing to carry on if we got a soldier in the family ready to go,” said David Levy.
