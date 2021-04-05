NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Lego, the old block-by-block children’s toy is making headlines in Paris, France, and it’s not good news.

Black market crime there has collectors here wondering if their childhood memories are safe.

In Lego-land, they keep track of everything you’ve got.

Kenny Smith’s 252,000 pieces places him 956th in the world.

“I would just say it’s part of my childhood,” said Smith.

Part of his adulthood too. He’s 41 and started collecting on Christmas morning 1980 when he got a gigantic castle set, and Lego became a huge part of his life.

He estimates his collection to value $30,000 and can understand why there would be an international ring of crime circling around it, mostly for now in Europe, France and Poland, but threatening the United States too.

He considers it more valuable than gold. Many of the pieces he has you don’t see getting made anymore, that’s where the value comes in.

Now he plays with it all, still from pirates to the pumpkins to the Ferris wheel.

He said it’s therapeutic, like meditation, and calms him. He just enjoys it.

For him, all of this isn’t money in the bank, it’s money in the bonus room.