LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - John Butler does what most people always thought was impossible.
He’s created a way to reunite people with their dogs and cats that have passed away.
It may sound strange, but it works.
On top of a white cedar walking stick, working from a photograph he creates a close to exact image of your canine or cat.
You can take a walk with Boots or Fluffy again.
“I love the quiet,” he said from his small cabin.
Out here there are no sirens or barking, unless you let your imagination run wild for that sound you remember as he brings those memories back to your mind.
It’s not easy and it’s not quick. It takes two to three months for one stick, but he’s in no hurry.
“We live in a world where it’s got to be immediate gratification, and carving is not in one of those worlds,” said Butler. “In my world, you take your time, do it right and you’re proud of it.”
It’s all designed to put pet and people back together again, and it doesn’t even have to be a dog.
“Let’s say you got a goldfish and he was your friend and you say, ‘Boy, I miss him,’ just come to me and you’ll see you still got him.”
