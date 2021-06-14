LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Grab a broom and sweep the floor. That’s a task likely people have been doing since the beginning of time.
In Lebanon, they have been making brooks since at least 1887. In honor of his grandpa, Tom Jones keeps up that work.
He isn’t making these brooms for anybody but himself. He knows his grandfather would be proud.
The Jones family started making these brooms in the late 1800s, passed down through the family where history and heritage matter.
“My daddy taught me, and his daddy taught him,” said Jones.
It takes patience and hours of tedious work to get it right.
He does all of this at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park in Wilson County.
It’s just a hobby for Jones. He does it mostly on the weekends for others to come and watch.
Don’t think the brooks work? They’re fantastic far beyond any quality you could buy at a big box store these days.
Jones does this as part of the heritage foundation programs at Cedars of Lebanon, giving people a chance to see how life was years ago.
“People weren’t afraid to work back then,” said Jones. “They may not have made a lot of money, but they felt satisfaction and pride and just doing the job right.”
Jones shows off his skills at the park on the weekends. Call the Cedars of Lebanon State Park at 615-443-2769 for his schedule.
