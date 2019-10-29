PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - The loving bond between a person and their dog is unmatched. Perhaps even stronger is the bond between a police officer and his K9 partner.
In Cheatham County, a 13-year bond between a dog named Aries and Officer Mike Havens was moments from ending in a sad way earlier this month. That’s when the miracle happened.
Like any dog, Aries loves treats. For sixth and seventh graders at Sycamore Middle School, the treat is seeing him roaming the hallways as a service dog every day.
“I feel safe with the dog here,” said one student.
Aries is a rock star here. Pictures of him dot the hallway. The kids all love him, but not like his partner, Havens, a retired patrol officer.
“We have a bond that’s more than pet owner and a pet,” said Havens.
As good as it looks today, it was a different story for Aries three weeks ago. He couldn’t walk.
“He tried to stand up and he stood up and fell over again,” said Havens. “They said it was time to put him down, to put him to sleep.”
Sadly, the kids at school said their good byes.
Just minutes from euthanasia, the phone rang.
“She called me from the vet clinic and said do not let them put him down. I’m on my way,” said Havens.
Nashville veterinarian Catrina Herd was on her way.
“I just wasn’t OK with that, so that’s kind of the story,” said Herd.
She performed emergency surgery, removed the dog’s spleen, and he got better.
On Tuesday, he was back at Sycamore Middle School.
“She’s my hero. She’s my hero,” said Havens.
“I would say absolutely not. I’m just a kind person with a great team,” said Herd. “If something can be done, then that’s what you do.”
For Havens, it’s a miracle. Every day is one more day he didn’t expect with Aries.
Like the school motto says, life here is happy, calm and amazing, Aries certainly doing his part.
“The affection people show him is overwhelming,” said Havens. “Not only is he getting love, he’s giving love.”
