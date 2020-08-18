NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It may be dinner time for most, but you wouldn’t want to invite Randy Santel over for a meal.
You’re throwing burgers on the grill and make 10 of them, that’s just a snack for Santel, a professional eater. He travels the world for lunch, showing off how he can munch a bunch.
“I love it,” he said.
He’s in Nashville making milkshakes disappear. Mass and fast eating is his claim to fame. He has won 850 food challenges in all 50 states and 37 countries, globetrotting gluttony all to help promote restaurants along the way. Why? His reason is unbelievable.
“I’m going to be a dietician, and by doing this, everyone in that field will know who I am,” said Santel.
Marketing a bite at a time, to make himself known in the losing weight world. But, for now, if you ask him what he wants on the burger, ketchup, mustard? The answer always is everything.
