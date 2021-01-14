GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Skating and hockey have always been considered a northern sport, and Sumner County is one step closer to Canada, so it makes sense that a new ice rink is headed that way.
In hockey terms, Middle Tennessee just scored another goal, a Sumner County slap shot in the back of the net.
The 7-acre field soon to become an ice rink for those north of Nashville.
“This is great. So many people from up here won’t have to drive or won’t have to get their mom or dad to drive them to a rink,” said Tim Rathert, who has coached in the area and now coaches the MTSU club team.
Rathert coached high school hockey in Hendersonville for 19 years. He’s rode the wave of a sport played in the cold where popularity remains red hot.
And it’s not just hockey. This also means more figure skating, family skating and open skating, all supported by the Nashville Predators just like in Antioch and Bellevue with a Franklin facility on the way.
“I think the Predators support in all of this is huge,” said Rathert. “They really are the engine that makes the wheels go.”
The Gallatin project will be more than just ice. A hotel, restaurant and shops are expected to be part of it as well.
