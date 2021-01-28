NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A virtual hook-up allowed a Nashville heart patient the chance to say thank you for the surgery that saved his life.
“I’m so happy to see you, you look great,” Dr. Amber Edwards said after seeing that her patient Sean Davidson had recovered.
Heart disease runs in Davidson’s family and symptoms made him go see Edwards. The immediate diagnosis was surgery at Saint Thomas West Hospital.
“It certainly something scary, and mine required a new surgery,” said Davidson. “I went in on a Monday and didn’t wake up until Thursday.”
Davidson, only 53, is a one-time Navy boat chief. He tells others not to wait if you have chest pain, go see your doctor.
“I feel fine. I feel like I did 10 years ago,” said Davidson.
He feels almost so good that he could retire. Almost.
“My recovery has been amazing,” said Davidson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.