FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Family-owned neighborhood stores keep fading into history.
Another example came this week when the 48-year-old Handy Hardware in downtown Franklin announced it will close at the end of the year.
Running a family-owned hardware store is not the relaxing palm tree kind of life. At Handy Hardware, the palm tree is just part of the inventory.
Mom Donna Willoughby is on the register. Pop Andy is helping customers on Aisle 3.
Chances are it’s somewhere. Handy Hardware and the Willoughby family have been in Franklin for 48 years.
Home cooking here means hot sauce on a shelf above the sweet chickadees.
It’s old school. Barney Fife and Elvis, rat traps and rakes. Need a bowling ball, sorry, that’s a civil war mortar ball.
What the Willoughbys didn’t have was a competitive edge against the big box stores, plus most people call someone to fix things these days.
“It’s time for a change, a new chapter in life, and we’re ready to do that,” said Andy Willoughby.
The old chapter was 24/7 married and together.
“It’s been a challenge from time to time, but it’s been fun,” said Andy Willoughby.
“Wow, I was gonna say it was great fun,” said Donna Willoughby.
Surprising still, but sad, they’ll close shop at the end of the year.
“It’s kind of bitter sweet, kind of like you lost a member of the family,” they said.
Handy Hardware is located at 731 Columbia Ave. in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.