NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tourists don't stop at Brown's Diner. Word-of-mouth and 80 years of history brings customers there.
The Nashville landmark reopened on Tuesday.
"I'd call this a very big day," said Brown's Diner owner Jim Love. "It's just great to be back open after that long, real struggle."
Located just off the corner of 21st Avenue South and Blair Boulevard, Brown's is back.
The trailer serving burgers since the 1920s is now taking temperatures before you order, encouraging separation and safety first.
Love started there in the 1960s. It is Nashville to the core.
Condiments on your cheeseburger are ketchup, mustard and memories. The 60-year-olds went there when they were 15. They were there on Tuesday, and it was not a spontaneous decision.
Long-time regular Bobby Sparkman wouldn't miss it.
"No way we were not going to be here, not matter what," said Sparkman. "We made a choice to come here to show our support."
Love said it's hard to eat lunch wearing a mask, but all the servers are and they're wearing gloves too.
Having the sizzle back at Brown's Diner is a hamburger hallelujah. A full dining room is what they hope is next, cautious and realistic that it might take time.
