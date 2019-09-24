NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Downtown Nashville is a place where you never know what you might see, and Tuesday was a perfect example.
A full week before October and some hooligans of Halloween went on a familiar ride.
If you live in Nashville and already thought Pedal Taverns were a bit frightening, it went to a new level on Tuesday.
The nightmare pedaling those mobile taverns wasn’t Tammy and her bachelorette friends, but people with names like Dr. Plague and the Undead Cowboy.
Halloween isn’t here yet, but they are.
Tuesday was a promotion to advertise their Halloween haunted house, a place called Nashville Nightmare, which is already open in Madison.
The rolling taverns are a part of the fabric of Nashville where you can reach a whole lot of people at one time, seeing good music and lots of fun things to do in Nashville at one time.
The people’s paparazzi noticed them too, tourists hoping for a shot of Carrie Underwood or Luke Bryan wound up with Lucifer.
Proof even with these bad-looking dudes, Nashville is still a welcoming town.
Nashville Nightmare is located in the Madison Town Center and will be open until Nov. 9. Admission is $30.
