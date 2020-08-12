NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville elementary school has a bold plan.
Instead of responding to the coronavirus with virtual learning, the plan is to take school outdoors.
Hidden off Hillsboro Pike on top of Green Hill’s greenest hills sits Linden Waldorf School, building minds for the future and with COVID outdoor classrooms for the present.
“Being outdoors is a natural next step for our students and community, so we have gone full boar into bringing our curriculum outside,” said Tricia Drake, Head of School.
Architect Jared Bradley’s boys attend the school. He was a bit surprised when his phone rang.
“They said is it anyway possible we can create some outdoor structures for outdoor school rooms,” said Bradley. “All I said was what time frame are you looking at.”
The time frame – three weeks. The private Waldorf schools like this are already different. There was plenty of outdoor learning long before COVID-19.
Those on-site beehives help teach science. Soon everything will be outside.
“That means no windows, no walls. It means just a roof over our head and some shade for protection on the side,” said Drake.
Eight structures in all are built and will be ready for students by Aug. 24.
Until then, the chalkboard is just for the construction crew.
At a 110-student private school self-defined as creative, joyful and rigorous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.